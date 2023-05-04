IRG Cmdr. Gen. Qaani: “Israelis” Have Never Experienced Such Humiliation

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Al-Alam

The commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards’ [IRG] Quds Force, Brigadier General Ismail Qaani, affirmed that the Palestinian youth have humiliated the “Israeli” entity, and that this criminal entity has never lived this level of humiliation.

In a speech he delivered on Wednesday evening before a crowd of seminary students in the holy city of Qom, Gen. Qaani said that the “Islamic Republic of Iran defends the oppressed and supports important and fateful causes, and that ‘Israel’ is living today in humiliation”.

He added, “‘Israel’ has reached a stage of humiliation in which it surrounded itself with wires and radars so that no one would attack it”.

The Quds Force commander went on to say, “Today, with the grace of God Almighty and the blessing of the Islamic Republic and the renaissance of the sons of Islam in light of the culture of resistance, more than 30 operations are being witnessed in the West Bank, which the hostile media is trying to conceal”.

Gen. Qaani stressed that “the Islamic Republic is a system that enjoys solidity, dignity and respect,” adding, “Today, everyone, starting with America, ‘Israel’ and NATO, have joined forces to undermine the Islamic Republic, but the resistance of the [Iranian] people in various arenas has brought pride and respect to the Islamic Republic of Iran”.

Nonetheless, the Iranian general stressed that “the transfer of power from the West to the East has begun and that a country like China, which did not want to enter the issue of transferring power until 2032 and wanted to focus only on economic issues, has entered the arena as well”.

“This is one of the signs of the transfer of power from the West to the East. With this path, Iran must take a place for itself, and it will do so with the help of God Almighty,” Qaani said.

In response to a question about the date of the collapse of the “Israeli” entity, Gen. Qaani affirmed that “What His Eminence, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution [Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei], predicted about the collapse of this entity before the end of the next 25 years will certainly come true, and as His Eminence said, the Zionists are rushing to do so themselves as well”.

Regarding Yemen, Gen. Qaani said, “The conditions of the Resistance Axis in Yemen are very suitable and they fought a war very efficiently. Iran did not interfere in the Yemen war and supported the decision of the Yemenis themselves”.

The Quds Force commander said regarding the date of avenging martyr Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, “Part of Imam Khamenei’s words, such as the expulsion of the US military forces from the region, have been achieved; but Iran's method is its own method, and it will continue to take revenge..."

The Iranian general affirmed that “the number of operations in the West Bank before its armament did not exceed the number of fingers on two hands during the year, but today the Palestinian youth, despite the possibility of being martyred in every operation they carry out, they enter the arena with courage and do not fear death”.

Gen. Qaani stressed that "al-Quds [Jerusalem] is not the final goal, but rather an intermediate goal". He said, “Today, the Palestinian youth have humiliated the Zionist entity, and this criminal entity has never experienced this level of humiliation before”.

He continued, “Resistance is a sacred term recognized by the staunchest of enemies, and military experts confirm that the battle will be won by whoever resists the most, and not by weapons nor money”.

“Most of what is happening in the region is because of the Resistance. America is retreating day after day and is approaching collapse, and signs of that have become apparent,” Gen. Qaani said.

The Iranian commander confirmed that the Palestinian youth will pray in al-Quds [Jerusalem], and that the words of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution [His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei] will come true.