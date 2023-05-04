No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

‘Israeli’ Protesters Block Main Highways In ‘Day of Disruption’

‘Israeli’ Protesters Block Main Highways In ‘Day of Disruption’
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 7 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

‘Israeli’ Protesters carried out acts of disobedience, including blocking major highways, around the occupation entity Thursday morning for the latest “Disruption Day” against the Zionist government’s so-called ‘judicial overhaul’ program.

Meanwhile, activists staged demonstrations outside the residences of prominent cabinet ministers as well as offices of the entity’s religious institutions.

Diverse demonstrations and events were used to drive home various arguments against the ‘judicial overhaul,’ with cabinet ministers depicted as babies, blood-spattered mannequins representing murdered ‘Israelis,’ protesters in “Handmaid’s Tale” costumes marching for women’s rights, and a ‘civil’ marriage staged outside the ‘Tel Aviv’ rabbinate.

Protests were held outside the Zionist entity’s President’s Residence in occupied al-Quds as well as the residences of ministers and a senior ultra-Orthodox rabbi in Bnei Brak, while “Handmaid’s Tale” demonstrations were staged in ‘Tel Aviv.’

Main traffic arteries were blocked, including the ‘Ayalon’ highway in ‘Tel Aviv,’ as well as major intersections in ‘Raanana, Kfar Haro’eh, Kfar Hayarok, Nahala Junction, Modiin,’ and numerous other locations around the occupied territories.

Israel BenjaminNetanyahu

Comments

  1. Related News
‘Israeli’ Protesters Block Main Highways In ‘Day of Disruption’

‘Israeli’ Protesters Block Main Highways In ‘Day of Disruption’

7 hours ago
Ben-Gvir Slams ‘Israeli’ Response to Gaza Rockets, Threatens to Quit Government

Ben-Gvir Slams ‘Israeli’ Response to Gaza Rockets, Threatens to Quit Government

9 hours ago
‘Israeli’ Government Will ‘Fall Apart,’ Minister Warns

‘Israeli’ Government Will ‘Fall Apart,’ Minister Warns

9 hours ago
“Israel” Expects Increase in Resistance Ops. in Solidarity with Palestinian Detainees

“Israel” Expects Increase in Resistance Ops. in Solidarity with Palestinian Detainees

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 04-05-2023 Hour: 03:17 Beirut Timing

whatshot