No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Russia: Ukrainian Counteroffensive Will Lead to “Deplorable Consequences”

Russia: Ukrainian Counteroffensive Will Lead to “Deplorable Consequences”
folder_openRussia access_time 7 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Ukraine is being pumped with weapons by Western nations in support of the long-planned counteroffensive against Russia, but this will not lead to any positive results and will only cause more bloodshed, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin has warned.

In an interview with the newspaper Izvestia published on Thursday, Galuzin said Kiev and its “Anglo-Saxon masters” are derailing all initiatives for peace talks as they call for the “strategic defeat of Russia.” 

“Thoughtlessly and irresponsibly pumping up Kiev with modern Western weapons and supporting its idea of a counteroffensive will only lead to bloodshed and further escalation of the conflict,” he told the outlet.

“The Kiev regime and its Western sponsors should be warned about the inevitably deplorable consequences of their plans,” Galuzin said, adding that the Russian forces are prepared for any developments in the conflict.

In recent months, Ukrainian and Western officials have spoken on multiple occasions about plans for a massive counteroffensive against Russia. Last week, Defense Minister Aleksey Reznikov said that Ukrainian troops are “generally ready for the push” and are awaiting orders from senior officials.

On Wednesday, the head of the Wagner private military company, Evgeny Prigozhin, said Ukraine’s forces have begun their counteroffensive in Artyomovsk, known as Bakhmut in Ukraine.

That same day, the Kremlin reported that two drones attacked its premises, calling it an act of terrorism targeting the residence of President Vladimir Putin, who was not there at the time, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

While Kiev has officially denied responsibility for the attack, Russia said it reserves the right to retaliate “anywhere and anytime it deems necessary.”

Russia ukraine VladimirPutin

Comments

  1. Related News
Russia: Ukrainian Counteroffensive Will Lead to “Deplorable Consequences”

Russia: Ukrainian Counteroffensive Will Lead to “Deplorable Consequences”

7 hours ago
Russian Defense Minister Calls for Doubling Missile Production

Russian Defense Minister Calls for Doubling Missile Production

one day ago
Lavrov: West’s Efforts to Isolate Russia Have Failed

Lavrov: West’s Efforts to Isolate Russia Have Failed

5 days ago
Putin: Russia Won’t Play By “Rules” Invented by Anyone

Putin: Russia Won’t Play By “Rules” Invented by Anyone

5 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 04-05-2023 Hour: 03:17 Beirut Timing

whatshot