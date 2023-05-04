Poll: Two Third of Britons “Less Proud” of UK, Feel Country Is in Decline

By Staff, Agencies

Two thirds of Britons are “less proud” of the UK than they were five years ago, according to a new YouGov poll published ahead of the King’s Coronation.

Researchers found that 68 per cent of people feel that the UK is “generally in decline” and over half say that their standard of living is worsening.

The survey, conducted by YouGov on behalf of advertising company Saatchi & Saatchi, found that 73 per cent of Britons thought the country was more divided than it was a decade ago.

The findings echo research carried out by think tank the Resolution Foundation at the end of last year, which argued that 2022 was a “disaster for UK living standards”.

According to the foundation’s survey of 10,000 adults, three-quarters reported that they were trying to cut back on overall spending and 45 per cent of respondents were worried about their energy bills.

It comes ahead of the King’s Coronation which will take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in central London. Polls have shown that much of the British public feel indifferent about the ceremony, with 75 per cent of people aged between 18 and 24 saying they do not care “very much” or “at all” about the event.

35 per cent of the more than 3,000 adults surveyed said they “do not care very much” about the event, and 29 per cent “do not care at all”.

Saatchi & Saatchi’s research accompanies the launch of a new study from the media company. The study documented the views of thirteen people chosen at random across the UK about the state of the country.

Researchers argued that “people are really feeling the problems facing the country”. The report continued: “Those that are in poverty and dependent on foodbanks have felt this for a long time. But no one we spent time with was in that precarious a position. What we are now seeing is the impact of the national crisis upon people that are far better off by traditional standards.”

Hamid, a GP from Middlesborough, told researchers: “At my friend’s practice in Bradford, there was a patient threatening to come down with a knife and stab everyone and it’s just madness...society just seems to be angry.”

He added: “I think people are angrier these days. Whether or not COVID was like a catalyst for all of that, but people seem to be a lot less tolerant and a lot less willing to compromise.”

The study recommends that brands and businesses inject joy and pride into their advertising to cater to consumers.

Richard Huntington of Saatchi & Saatchi said: “The royal coronation is a significant cultural moment, and one that the majority of our nation has not experienced in its lifetime. It was always going to kick off a conversation around how this country runs.

“The findings of our research and conversations with real people and well-known commentators speak for themselves – there’s divide, fractures and deeply concerning realities.”

YouGov surveyed 1,999 adults between 6th and 10th April this year.