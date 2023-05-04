Ben-Gvir Slams ‘Israeli’ Response to Gaza Rockets, Threatens to Quit Government

By Staff, Agencies

The Otzma Yehudit Party will boycott Knesset votes until Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu implements a “fully right-wing policy” and enables its minister to influence the ‘Israeli’ entity’s ‘national security’ policy, far-right extremist so-called ‘National Security’ Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said Wednesday.

“If the prime minister does not want a right-wing government, he is welcome to fire me,” he said in a press statement while in the ‘Sderot’ settlement.

“We will not attend votes in the Knesset until the prime minister internalizes and understands that we want a fully right-wing government, and that we are an inseparable part of the discussions and part of the implementation of the ‘Israeli’ government’s security policy.”

Ben-Gvir’s remarks indicate a spiraling rift in the coalition between Otzma Yehudit and the Likud.

Tension began to rise on Tuesday, when Ben-Gvir demanded to attend Netanyahu’s ‘security’ situation assessment after dozens of retaliatory rockets were fired from Gaza, but he was not invited.

Otzma Yehudit then announced that it would not show up for Wednesday's votes in the Knesset plenum, and instead hold a special faction meeting in ‘Sderot,’ following what they called a "weak response in Gaza."