No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

“Israel” Martyrs Three Palestinians in Old Nablus 

“Israel” Martyrs Three Palestinians in Old Nablus 
folder_openPalestine access_time 39 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies 

The “Israeli” occupation military has martyred at least three Palestinians and wounded four others while firing live ammunition during a raid in the northern city of Nablus.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed three Palestinians were martyred by “Israeli” forces on Thursday.

“The faces of two of the martyrs have been deformed completely due to the heavy fire they were hit with, making it difficult to identify them,” the ministry said.

The “Israeli” army and its intelligence service said in a statement that two of the martyrs were responsible for April 7’s heroic operation, in which two settlers died when resistance man opened fire on their vehicle. Their mother later died of her wounds.

In the Old City of Nablus, the Palestinian Red Crescent said four people were transferred to hospital and at least 150 people suffered tear gas inhalation, including schoolchildren, during the “Israeli” raid.

Political factions in Nablus announced a general strike in the city on Thursday in response to the attack.

Nablus Palestine IsraeliOccupation

Comments

  1. Related News
“Israel” Martyrs Three Palestinians in Old Nablus 

“Israel” Martyrs Three Palestinians in Old Nablus 

39 minutes ago
Sheikh Khader Adnan: Once A Fighter, Then A Detainee and Finally A Martyr

Sheikh Khader Adnan: Once A Fighter, Then A Detainee and Finally A Martyr

one day ago
Palestinian Resistance Factions Blast “Israel” for Sheikh Khader Adnan’s Martyrdom, Warn Tel Aviv Will Pay

Palestinian Resistance Factions Blast “Israel” for Sheikh Khader Adnan’s Martyrdom, Warn Tel Aviv Will Pay

2 days ago
Palestinian Detainee Khader Adnan Dies in “Israeli” Jail After 87 Days of Hunger Strike

Palestinian Detainee Khader Adnan Dies in “Israeli” Jail After 87 Days of Hunger Strike

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 04-05-2023 Hour: 11:48 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

Dozens of Zionist settlers break through the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, perform Talmudic rituals
A Zionist settler has been critically injured in a stabbing operation at Huwwara checkpoint southern Nablus