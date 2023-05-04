No Script

Iran to US: Be Angry, Die of This Anger

folder_openIran access_time one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies 

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani made the remarks in a tweet on Thursday after US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel claimed that the deepening Tehran-Damascus ties should be of great concern, not just to American allies and regional countries, but to the world more broadly.

Kanaani said that it is natural for Washington to be infuriated because it has suffered a defeat in the region at the hands of the resistance front.

“The US has expressed concerns about the Iranian president’s visit to Syria and its results and described them as malign! Of course, the anger of that evil regime is natural as it has been defeated in Syria and the entire region by Iran and the Axis of Resistance, and it must end its aggressive presence in Syria,” he wrote.

“Be angry and die of this anger,” he added, repeating a famous quote by former Iranian Judiciary Chief Mohammad Beheshti, who was martyred in the 1981 bombing of the headquarters of the Islamic Republic Party by the terrorist Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization [MKO].

Speaking on Wednesday, Patel alleged that Iran and Syria “have continued to partake in malign destabilizing activities, not just in their immediate countries, but also in the region.”

Washington, he said, has made clear to partners that it does not support others normalizing ties with Damascus.

Iran mko UnitedStates

