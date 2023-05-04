Raisi: Current Status of Iran, Syria Proves Righteousness of Resistance Against Pressure

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi highlighted the dismal failure of the West’s so-called maximum pressure campaign against Iran and Syria, saying the current status of the two countries is proof of the righteousness of their resistance against pressure.

Raisi made the remarks in a joint press conference with his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad in Damascus on Wednesday, during which the two sides lauded their respective nations’ resistance against political pressure and economic sanctions imposed by the United States and Western governments over the years.

“Indeed, the Syrian people should be praised for standing up to the threats and actions of Takfiri groups and separatists who, backed by the US, Western countries and some states in the region, were trying to disintegrate the country and stoke terror,” Raisi said.

The Syrian people, led by the country’s president, stood up and resisted, for which the Syrian people and government should be praised, he added.

The Iranian president further noted that the countries that failed to achieve their evil goals in the military field are trying to pursue their objectives in other fields, including by economic pressure and sanctions, noting, “Of course, those countries will definitely fail.”

Referring to the official acknowledgment by the Americans of the scandalous failure of the policy of “maximum pressure” against the Islamic Republic, Raisi said, “The situation of Iran and Syria today is proof of the legitimacy and righteousness of the resistance and resilience of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Syria in the face of pressure.”

Stressing that the Islamic Republic has always voiced its support for resistance in its foreign policy, Raisi said, “We have stood by and will stand by the Syrian government and people, both during the time when they faced Takfiri groups and now that they cut off the evil hands of Takfiri groups and started rebuilding Syria.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian president underlined the Islamic Republic’s core policy of developing relations with the regional countries and the expulsion of foreign forces.

“We do not consider the presence of foreigners in the region to be conducive to security,” Raisi said. “We believe that the presence of Americans in Syria not only fails to create security, but also undermines the security of Syria and the region. The faster the Americans leave Syria, the more secure Syria will be.”

Raisi also emphasized that the full restoration of sovereignty in Syria is the sole way to ensure security in the Arab country.

Heading a high-ranking politico-economic delegation, Raisi arrived in Damascus on Wednesday. The visit is the first by an Iranian president since the foreign-backed militancy gripped the Arab country in 2011.

Iran was the first country to rush to Syria's aid following the 2011 outbreak of foreign-backed violence in the Arab country. In 2017, military advisory assistance provided by the Islamic Republic helped the Arab nation score a monumental victory over the Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] Takfiri terrorist group.

The two presidents held a meeting in the Syrian capital earlier on Wednesday, highlighting the importance of Iran-Syria’s long-term cooperation plan for advancing the interests of the two nations and other countries in the region.