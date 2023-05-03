No Script

Hamas, Islamic Jihad Won’t Remain Silent amid Crimes against Palestinian Detainees

Palestinian Hamas resistance movement Spokesman Hazem Qassem told Al-Ahed News website that the resistance cemented the equation that the detainees represent a red line and that any crime committed against them won’t be unanswered.

The shooting round took place after the assassination of Islamic Jihad leader Khader Adnan, Qassem stressed, adding that it was necessary for the Joint Operations Room to act in response to this crime.

The Hamas spokesman further noted that the occupation was the side that started the aggression by assassinating Sheikh Khader Adnan. “We told the mediators that once the occupation stops its aggression, the resistance will stop its fire.”

For his part, Islamic Jihad Spokesman Tareq Silmi emphasized that ceasefire was exchanged, and the resistance imposed important rules of engagement with the occupation, which rules that a bombing will be faced by bombing and the aggression will be faced by aggression.

The resistance will respond to the occupation’s crimes, Silmi said, adding that the occupation is postponing the release of martyr Khader Adnan’s body.

The Islamic Jihad spokesman further asserted that the body of martyr Adnan will remain an evidence on the ‘Israeli’ occupation’s crimes against the Palestinian detainees.

