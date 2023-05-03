Messi Faces Suspension and End of His Contract After Saudi Arabia Trip

By Staff, Agencies

The soccer star, Lionel Messi, went to Saudi Arabia for a lightning weekend trip with his family. The country’s local tourist office has a partnership with the superstar that was signed before joining his latest European club, but Paris Saint-Germain [PSG] won’t be welcoming him home with open arms.

As a result of this visit, Messi will be suspended for two weeks by the PSG club, and likely won’t have his contract renewed or extended, as first reported by the French L’Equipe, and continued by the BFM news channel.

The famous soccer player published a few days ago on his social networks a message about the vibrant “greenery in Saudi Arabia.” But the leadership at PSG were plotting sanctions and possibly severing ties with the Argentinian world champion "for not having asked the agreement of his club to miss a day of training,” as reported by L’Equipe.

So the question arises, a few months after being crowned world champion, is Messi looking for his last big contract in Saudi Arabia to join his eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo? At the end of his huge career, and a recent stint with the Parisian club, his future certainly seems to be written far from the PSG’s home Parc des Princes stadium in particular, and Europe in general.

The French epic is poised to end without good taste, after two seasons where his sporting contribution was not up to the expectations of fans, despite PSG currently leading in points. It seems, the eternal player of FC Barcelona, Messi will never ease into the blue tunic of the Parisian club.