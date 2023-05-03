Iranian FM: Raisi’s Historic Syria Visit Manifests Success of Iran’s Regional Diplomacy

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian foreign minister says President Ebrahim Raisi’s forthcoming visit to Syria is a clear manifestation of the success of Tehran’s policy of initiating regional convergence.

Hossein Amir Abdollahian made the remarks in a tweet on Tuesday night, a day before traveling to Damascus as part of a delegation accompanying Raisi on his two-day trip.

“I will soon set off for Syria with Dr. Raisi. In addition to its political, security, and economic dimensions, the visit shows the victory of the political will of the resistance and the success of the Iranian government’s diplomacy in completing the regional convergence process,” he wrote.

The top Iranian diplomat also posted a picture of General Qassem Soleimani, the most renowned figure in the fight against terrorism in Iraq and Syria, in a meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, paying tribute to the US-assassinated General and all martyrs “who gifted security to Iran and the region.”

Heading a high-ranking politico-economic delegation, the Iranian president will pay a visit to Syria upon an official invitation by his Syrian counterpart on Wednesday.

It will mark the first trip to Syria by an Iranian president since the Syrian crisis began in 2011.

Raisi is expected to exchange views with Syrian officials on strategies aimed at consolidating bilateral political relations and enhancing the level of mutual economic cooperation.

He will also attend a joint meeting of Iranian and Syrian businessmen, hold talks with the Iranian nationals residing in the Arab country, and visit Syria’s holy places.