Russian Defense Minister Calls for Doubling Missile Production
By Staff, Agencies
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu urged a state company to double its production of missiles as an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive looms and both Moscow’s and Kiev’s forces are reportedly experiencing ammunition constraints.
Shoigu made the remarks during a meeting with the top military brass on Tuesday, stating that the state-owned Tactical Missiles Corporation had been fulfilling its contracts in a timely manner.
But, Shoigu added, “Right now, it is necessary to double the production of high-precision weapons in the shortest possible time.”
