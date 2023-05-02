- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Sheikh Khader Adnan: Once A Fighter, Then A Detainee and Finally A Martyr
folder_openPalestine access_time 8 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
Infographic by Abir Qanso, Al-Ahed News
Senior leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance group, Sheikh Khader Adnan, has passed away at an “Israeli” jail after an 87-day hunger strike.
Below is an infographic regarding the most important details in the life of the martyred Sheikh.
Comments
- Related News