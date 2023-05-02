No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Sheikh Khader Adnan: Once A Fighter, Then A Detainee and Finally A Martyr

Sheikh Khader Adnan: Once A Fighter, Then A Detainee and Finally A Martyr
folder_openPalestine access_time 8 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

Infographic by Abir Qanso, Al-Ahed News

Senior leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance group, Sheikh Khader Adnan, has passed away at an “Israeli” jail after an 87-day hunger strike.

Below is an infographic regarding the most important details in the life of the martyred Sheikh.

Sheikh Khader Adnan: Once A Fighter, Then A Detainee and Finally A Martyr

 

Sheikh Khader Adnan: Once A Fighter, Then A Detainee and Finally A Martyr

 

Israel Palestine khader adnan AdministrativeDetention

Comments

  1. Related News
Sheikh Khader Adnan: Once A Fighter, Then A Detainee and Finally A Martyr

Sheikh Khader Adnan: Once A Fighter, Then A Detainee and Finally A Martyr

8 hours ago
What Is the “Volcano of Freedom or Martyrdom” Protest? [Part 2]

What Is the “Volcano of Freedom or Martyrdom” Protest? [Part 2]

one month ago
What Is the “Volcano of Freedom or Martyrdom” Protest? [Part 1]

What Is the “Volcano of Freedom or Martyrdom” Protest? [Part 1]

one month ago
Caesar Act: A US Law for Murdering Syria

Caesar Act: A US Law for Murdering Syria

2 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 02-05-2023 Hour: 10:33 Beirut Timing

whatshot