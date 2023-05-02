No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Hezbollah’s Statement on Detainee Adnan’s Martyrdom: We Support All Steps to Be Taken by Palestinian Resistance

Hezbollah’s Statement on Detainee Adnan’s Martyrdom: We Support All Steps to Be Taken by Palestinian Resistance
folder_openLebanon access_time 6 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah commented on the martyrdom of hunger-striking Palestinian detainee Sheikh Khader Adnan on Tuesday, May 5, 2023.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

Hezbollah extends its deepest condolences to the Palestinian people and the Resistance movements, especially the brothers in the Islamic Jihad movement, as well as the bodies, clubs and associations of prisoners’ affairs, on the martyrdom of the heroic Resistance fighter detainee Sheikh Khader Adnan, who passed away this morning [Tuesday, May 2, 2023] in an “Israeli” occupation prison after more than an eight-year-long journey of steadfastness, resistance and confronting the enemy’s arbitrary practices and torture while in detention.

The martyrdom of Sheikh Adnan today reveals, once again, the magnitude of the great calamity experienced by the Palestinian and Arab detainees in “Israeli” prisons and their exposure to the most severe forms of abuse and terror.

Hezbollah calls on international and humanitarian institutions to work hard to uncover “Israeli” crimes in the occupation prisons. Furthermore, Hezbollah expresses its sympathy to the family of the martyr and supports all the steps taken by the Resistance movements in Palestine in response to the crimes of the “Israeli” occupation and to liberate all detainees from its prisons.

Israel Lebanon Palestine HezbollahMediaRelations khader adnan IslamicJihad

Comments

  1. Related News
Hezbollah’s Statement on Detainee Khader Adnan’s Martyrdom: We Support All Steps to Be Taken by Palestinian Resistan

Hezbollah’s Statement on Detainee Khader Adnan’s Martyrdom: We Support All Steps to Be Taken by Palestinian Resistan

6 hours ago
Sayyed Nasrallah’s Full Speech During Int’l Quds Day Commemoration

Sayyed Nasrallah’s Full Speech During Int’l Quds Day Commemoration

6 days ago
Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Hamas Delegation Headed by Haniyeh

Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Hamas Delegation Headed by Haniyeh

23 days ago
Hezbollah Condemns IOF Storming Al-Aqsa Mosque, Attacking Palestinian Worshipers

Hezbollah Condemns IOF Storming Al-Aqsa Mosque, Attacking Palestinian Worshipers

26 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 02-05-2023 Hour: 02:33 Beirut Timing

whatshot