Imam Khamenei Meets with Teachers on National Teachers’ Week

Imam Khamenei Meets with Teachers on National Teachers’ Week
folder_openIran access_time 7 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

On the anniversary of the martyrdom of Ayatollah Morteza Motahari, which marks National Teachers' Week in Iran, Imam Khamenei met with a number of teachers from across the country in the Imam Khomeini Hussainiyah on May 2, 2023.

Iran ImamKhamenei

