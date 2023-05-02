No Script

One Soldier Martyred, Aleppo Airport Out of Service After “Israeli” Strike on Syria

By Staff, Agencies

A military personnel was martyred and seven others, including two civilians, were injured in “Israeli” aggression targeting the vicinity of Aleppo city.

The “Israeli” aggression also put Aleppo International Airport out of service.

According to the official Syrian state media SANA, a military source said that at about 11:35 PM, the “Israeli” entity carried out an aerial aggression using waves of missiles from the direction of southeast Aleppo targeting its Airport and a number of points in its vicinity.

The source added that the “Israeli” aggression claimed the life of a military personnel and caused the injury of five others as well as two civilians.

The “Israeli” aggression also caused material damage and put Aleppo airport out of service.

