Iraq’s Prosecutor Orders Investigation into Ex-PM Kadhimi’s Role in Gen. Soleimani Assassination

By Staff, Agencies

The head of Iraq’s public prosecution office has ordered investigation into former Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s role in the US assassination of Iran’s top anti-terror commander General Qassem Soleimani.

Shafaq News reported that official documents, issued by the head of the public prosecution’s office on April 4 but unveiled on Sunday, showed that the prosecutor general ordered the Federal Court, which specializes in investigating all crimes, to take legal proceedings over a complaint filed against al-Kadhimi and inform the office of the results.

The court is ordered to look into a complaint filed by the head of “Harakat Huqooq,” or Rights Movement, Hossein Monis against al-Kadhimi as a former intelligence chief. Harakat Huqooq is the political wing of Iraq’s anti-terror group Kataib Hezbollah.

Al-Kadhimi, who served as the Prime Minister of Iraq from May 2020 to October 2022, faces charges of “negligence” that led to the US assassination of General Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG], and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units [PMU], as well as their companions, on January 3, 2020.

The two anti-terror commanders were admired across the region for their instrumental role in fighting and decimating the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group in the region, particularly in Iraq and Syria.