IOF Murder Palestinian Teen, Injure Six Near Ariha

By Staff, Agencies

A Palestinian teenager was murdered during an “Israeli” raid in the Aqabat Jaber refugee camp near the occupied West Bank city of Ariha [Jericho] on Monday morning, Palestinian Authority [PA] health officials said.

The PA Health Ministry said 17-year-old Muhammad Kamal al-Ladaa was fatally shot in the head and six others were wounded amid clashes with “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] troops, including three listed in serious condition. Another man was reported to have been shot in Bethlehem.

IOF troops have prevented the medical staff from reaching those injured in the camp, and forced the ambulance to return back from the southern checkpoint of Ariha [Jericho].

The raid came amid a rise in intelligence alerts of potential resistance operations by Palestinians in the Ariha [Jericho] area. Over the past week and a half, the IOF has imposed heavy restrictions on movement in and out of the occupied West Bank city amid those concerns.

Recent months have seen deadly clashes in Aqabat Jabr. Among the casualties were a 20-year-old Palestinian who was shot dead on April 24 and a 15-year-old Palestinian teen.

At least 96 Palestinians have been martyred since the beginning of the year.