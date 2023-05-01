Iran Successfully Tests Fully Domestic Plane Engine

By Staff, Agencies

The completely Iranian-built plane engine was successfully tested on Monday in the MAPNA Industrial Group in the presence of the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

The testing of the completely Iranian engine and the control system of the air engine, which was made by the reverse engineering method by the experts of MAPNA Industrial Group was held during Raisi's visit to the MAPNA Company on the occasion of the International Workers’ Day.

Raisi visited the exhibition of MAPNA Group’s technological achievements in thermal and renewable power plants, oil and gas, rail transportation, service and overhaul, air engines, car electrification, smart technologies, energy-intensive industries, health, water, etc.

He further paid a visit to the all-Iranian advanced F-class gas turbine for electricity generation, whose advanced and high-tech parts are made in the country by MAPNA Company and the parts supply chain.

During the visit, the Iranian President emphasized meeting the country’s need for locomotives with priority for domestic production and also using the capacity of the locomotive training center of this company.

Raisi then visited the drive system of electric vehicles, including buses, passenger cars, and cargo, all of which are designed and produced by MAPNA Group.