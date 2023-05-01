Iran: Strengthening Ties with Gulf States Key to Common Security

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani stressed that his country considers the strengthening of neighborliness ties with the Gulf states as the most important factor in achieving common security.

Speaking in his weekly press conference, pointed to the National Gulf Day, saying that the Gulf is part of the shared historical and cultural identity of the region.

“Iran considers the strengthening of neighborliness ties with the Gulf states as the most important factor in achieving common security. Iran’s principled policy is neighbors and establishing collective security with the participation of all countries in the region, especially with the countries of the Persian Gulf region,” the spokesman said.

Answering a question about Iran's relations with Europe, Kanaani said, “Iran has never limited its ties to a specific geographical area in the field of foreign relations. The 13th administration [Raisi’s administration] has always emphasized balanced foreign relations and put attention to the neighbors and Asia as its important priority.”

“Focusing on Asia, neighbors and the East does not mean ignoring the existing capacities in other geographical areas. We tried to organize relations with Europe based on mutual respect and interests, but the European side focused on certain issues and those issues acted as deterrents due to their specific approaches,” he confirmed.