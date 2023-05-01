Iran Arrests Individuals Charged with Ties to French Spies

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has arrested members of a network, comprising elements with records of links to Marxist counter-revolutionary groups, the terrorist cult the Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization [MKO], and French spies.

Citing informed sources, Fars news agency reported that all of the detainees had previously been arrested and released under pardons issued by Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

The detainees had converged to design and coordinate stoking tensions in workers’ and teachers’ gatherings and leading them to nationwide strikes, as well as bringing up again the fake poisoning projects at schools, the report added.

The French spies had entered the country last year prior to Workers’ and Teachers’ Day in order to organize riots and provide money to their agents. They were arrested by Iranian intelligence forces after they were identified and watched for a while to identify their domestic affiliates.

The detainees had gathered at the house of a former ringleader of an illegal self-proclaimed trade union. Guided by foreign elements, the meeting was held under the guise of visiting prisoners’ families.