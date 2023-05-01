No Script

Jordan Hosts Talks on Syria’s Return to AL

folder_openMore from Middle East
By Staff, Agencies

Jordan is to host a meeting of Arab foreign ministers and Syria’s top diplomat on Monday to discuss the country’s return to the Arab League as part of a broader political settlement of Syria’s more than decade-old conflict.

The meeting, to be attended by Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad and his counterparts from Egypt, Iraq and Saudi Arabia, would discuss a Jordanian plan to achieve a political settlement of the conflict.

The meeting comes two weeks after talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia between the Gulf Cooperation Council, as well as Egypt, Jordan and Iraq, discussed Syria’s possible return to the Arab group.

Officials said the Jordanian initiative calls on Damascus to engage with Arab governments collectively on a step-by-step road map to end the conflict.

Syria Jordan gcc ArabLeague

