No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Erdogan Announces Killing of Daesh Leader in Syria

Erdogan Announces Killing of Daesh Leader in Syria
folder_openEurope... access_time 58 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Sunday that the current leader of the Wahhabi Daesh [Arabic acronym for the terrorist “ISIS” / “ISIL”] had been killed in an operation in Syria the day before.

“The suspected leader of 'Daesh’” he said in a televised address, using the Arabic acronym for the group – “codenamed Abu Hussein al-Qurayshi, has been neutralized” in Syria by Turkey's National Intelligence Organization [MIT].

Turkey’s operation was conducted in the Jindires area, in Syria’s northwestern Afrine region, at a religious school housed at an abandoned farm.

Turkey has occupied pockets of northern Syria since 2011.

Syria turkey daesh

Comments

  1. Related News
Erdogan Announces Killing of Daesh Leader in Syria

Erdogan Announces Killing of Daesh Leader in Syria

58 minutes ago
Lavrov: West’s Efforts to Isolate Russia Have Failed

Lavrov: West’s Efforts to Isolate Russia Have Failed

one day ago
The Sun: Plans of UK Nuke Submarine Left in Pub Bathroom

The Sun: Plans of UK Nuke Submarine Left in Pub Bathroom

one day ago
Governor: Suspected Drone Hits Oil Terminal in Sevastopol

Governor: Suspected Drone Hits Oil Terminal in Sevastopol

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 01-05-2023 Hour: 12:19 Beirut Timing

whatshot