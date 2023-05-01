Erdogan Announces Killing of Daesh Leader in Syria

By Staff, Agencies

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Sunday that the current leader of the Wahhabi Daesh [Arabic acronym for the terrorist “ISIS” / “ISIL”] had been killed in an operation in Syria the day before.

“The suspected leader of 'Daesh’” he said in a televised address, using the Arabic acronym for the group – “codenamed Abu Hussein al-Qurayshi, has been neutralized” in Syria by Turkey's National Intelligence Organization [MIT].

Turkey’s operation was conducted in the Jindires area, in Syria’s northwestern Afrine region, at a religious school housed at an abandoned farm.

Turkey has occupied pockets of northern Syria since 2011.