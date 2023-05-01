N Korea: US, S Korea Agreement Escalating Tensions to Brink of Nuke War

By Staff, Agencies

North Korea has once again strongly condemned a recent agreement between the United States and the South, which makes way for deployment of American nuclear assets to the Korean Peninsula.

The country's official Korean Central News Agency [KCNA], quoted Choe Ju Hyon, a senior international security analyst, as making the remarks early Monday.

Last week, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, agreed on the regular deployment to the peninsula of strategic assets.

In line with the deal, Biden has pledged to deploy nuclear-armed submarines to South Korea for the first time in four decades to supposedly defend its ally against what they claim to be growing nuclear threats from the North.

Choe was cited by the KCNA as saying that the agreement has stipulated the allies' willingness to take "the most hostile and aggressive action" against North Korea.

The stationing of American strategic assets has placed the situation of the Korean peninsula in a "quagmire of instability," and is intended to build "aggressive and exclusive military blocs" in the region, the report said.

"It is just aimed to [allow the US] dodge the responsibility for the worst-ever nuclear-related crimes it has committed by systematically destroying and violating the nuclear nonproliferation system, and in particular, pushing the situation of the Korean Peninsula to the brink of a nuclear war," the report added.

"It is the hegemonic sinister aim pursued by the US to turn the entire South Korea into its biggest nuclear war outpost in the Far East and effectively use it for implementing its strategy to dominate the world."

Reacting to the agreement on Saturday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister, Kim Yo Jong, warned that Pyongyang would strive towards "further perfection" of its nuclear deterrence.