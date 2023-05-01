No Script

Iran: We’ve Hit “Israel” from Within

2 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s intelligence minister Esmaeil Khatib stressed the country’s success in acting against the “Israeli” entity’s domestic and foreign operations.

In comments at a meeting in Iran’s Markazi Province on Sunday, Khatib praised the country’s great achievements in dealing with the Zionist entity.

“By God’s grace, the Islamic Republic of Iran has achieved major success in counteracting the Zionist regime’s domestic and foreign measures and operations,” he stated.

In parallel, Khatib noted that Iran’s success in thwarting the “Israeli” schemes results from the cooperation and synergy among the Iranian intelligence and security organizations.

