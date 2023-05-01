India’s IAYF Protest 100 Years of Demolition of the Shrines of the Holy Prophet’s Household

By Sayyed Mehdi Rizvi

Mumbai, India – On Sunday, Isna Ashari Youths Foundation [IAYF] organized and event in Mumbai, India, in which they protested the passing of 100 years on the demolition of the Shrines of Household of Prophet [AS] in Medina, Saudi Arabia.

On 8th Shawwal in the year 1345 AH [Wednesday, April 21, 1925], mausoleums in Jannatul Al-Baqi [Medina] were demolished by King Ibn Saud.

In the same year [1925], he also demolished the tombs of holy personages at Jannat al-Mualla [Makkah] where the Holy Prophet's mother, wife, grandfather and other ancestors are buried.

Muslims across India have observed Youm-e-Inhedam Jannatul Baqi across the country and carried out mourning processions to mark the tragic event.

At Moghul Masjid, Dongri, Mumbai on April 30, 2023, religious leaders like Maulana Mahdi Mahadavipour [Representative of Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei], Maulana Husain Mehdi Husaini, Maulana Ghulam Hasan Noori in their speeches strongly condemned the demolition of the holy shrines adding that their protest would continue till the restoration of dignity of the holy shrines. Around 50 more religious speakers and more than 500 people – men and women – attended the protest.

They said that reconstruction of Jannat al-Baqi cemetary is the issue in faith, spiritual and human in nature.

They lodged strong protest on the dilapidated condition of Jannat al-Baqi while they also presented “pursa” [condolence] to the Holy Prophet [Peace be upon Him] on the destruction of the holy shrines.

On the occasion, solidarity was also expressed with the people of Palestine, Yemen and Syria.