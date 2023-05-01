No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

India’s IAYF Protest 100 Years of Demolition of the Shrines of the Holy Prophet’s Household

India’s IAYF Protest 100 Years of Demolition of the Shrines of the Holy Prophet’s Household
folder_openVoices access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Sayyed Mehdi Rizvi

Mumbai, India – On Sunday, Isna Ashari Youths Foundation [IAYF] organized and event in Mumbai, India, in which they protested the passing of 100 years on the demolition of the Shrines of Household of Prophet [AS] in Medina, Saudi Arabia.

On 8th Shawwal in the year 1345 AH [Wednesday, April 21, 1925], mausoleums in Jannatul Al-Baqi [Medina] were demolished by King Ibn Saud.

In the same year [1925], he also demolished the tombs of holy personages at Jannat al-Mualla [Makkah] where the Holy Prophet's mother, wife, grandfather and other ancestors are buried.

Muslims across India have observed Youm-e-Inhedam Jannatul Baqi across the country and carried out mourning processions to mark the tragic event.

At Moghul Masjid, Dongri, Mumbai on April 30, 2023, religious leaders like Maulana Mahdi Mahadavipour [Representative of Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei], Maulana Husain Mehdi Husaini, Maulana Ghulam Hasan Noori in their speeches strongly condemned the demolition of the holy shrines adding that their protest would continue till the restoration of dignity of the holy shrines. Around 50 more religious speakers and more than 500 people – men and women – attended the protest.

They said that reconstruction of Jannat al-Baqi cemetary is the issue in faith, spiritual and human in nature.

They lodged strong protest on the dilapidated condition of Jannat al-Baqi while they also presented “pursa” [condolence] to the Holy Prophet [Peace be upon Him] on the destruction of the holy shrines.

On the occasion, solidarity was also expressed with the people of Palestine, Yemen and Syria.

india baqi SaudiArabia ProphetMuhammad

Comments

  1. Related News
India’s IAYF Protest 100 Years of Demolition of the Shrines of the Holy Prophet’s Household

India’s IAYF Protest 100 Years of Demolition of the Shrines of the Holy Prophet’s Household

3 hours ago
Palestinian Detainee Adnan Is Steadfast in the Battle of Wills… His Wife Talks About His Health Condition

Palestinian Detainee Adnan Is Steadfast in the Battle of Wills… His Wife Talks About His Health Condition

2 days ago
What Is Behind the Saudi Embrace of Iran, Yemen, And Syria, and What Are the Potential Challenges?

What Is Behind the Saudi Embrace of Iran, Yemen, And Syria, and What Are the Potential Challenges?

10 days ago
Greed for Power and Foreign Interference: What Is Happening in Sudan?

Greed for Power and Foreign Interference: What Is Happening in Sudan?

12 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 01-05-2023 Hour: 11:58 Beirut Timing

whatshot