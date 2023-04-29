Iraq’s President Welcomed in Tehran By Raisi Leading A High-Ranking Delegation

By Staff, Agencies

Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid has arrived in Iran's capital Tehran and welcomed by President Ebrahim Raisi while leading a high-ranking delegation in his first visit to the neighboring nation since taking office last year.

Rashid and his accompanying delegation were warmly received Saturday morning by the Iranian president during a welcoming ceremony at the Saadabad Palace, where the two counterparts held talks following the event.

The visit by Rashid, who was elected as the head of the Iraqi government in October 2022, comes in response to an official invitation by Raisi, who stated that economic, trade, monetary and banking issues as well as the export of electricity and gas were among the matters of discussions on the agenda of the talks between the two sides.

The Iranian top executive official further pointed out that Tehran and Baghdad hold common positions on mutual, regional and international relations which would definitely help the two nations promote ties at regional and international levels.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani visited Iran just a month after the start of his tenure in late October to hold key talks with Iranian officials on ways to bolster bilateral relations and the latest developments in the region.

During Sudani’s visit, Raisi said ties between Tehran and Baghdad are rooted in the two nations' shared beliefs and expressed hope the two sides would further expand cultural, political, social and security cooperation.