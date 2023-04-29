No Script

Iran FM Spox: Dozens of Iranians Evacuated from Sudan
folder_openIran access_time 9 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Foreign Ministry of Iran said its arrangements have resulted in the safe evacuation of 65 Iranian citizens from Sudan, which has plunged into chaos after the eruption of fighting between warring factions.

In a statement on Saturday morning, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said the ministry had been seriously pursuing plans for the evacuation of 65 Iranians residing in Sudan from the outset of unrest in the African country.

After the necessary arrangements, the Iranian nationals were safely evacuated from Sudan’s capital Khartoum, transferred to Port Sudan, and then to Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah, he said.

The spokesman also noted that arrangements have been made to bring the Iranians back to home from Saudi Arabia, expressing gratitude to Saudi Arabia and Sudan for their effective cooperation in the evacuation process.

A number of countries have shuttered their embassies in Sudan and many are coordinating daring evacuations of their staff and other residents in an array of convoys, flights, boats, and frantic getaway drives.

The situation in Sudan escalated amid disagreements between the army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the ruling Sovereignty Council, and the head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces [RSF], Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo [known as Hemedti], who is al-Burhan’s deputy on the council.

On April 15, armed clashes between the rival military factions erupted near a military base in Merowe and in the capital, Khartoum. According to the country’s health ministry, more than 600 people have been killed in the country since the conflict broke out.

