MP Raad After Meeting with MP Saab: We Welcome This Initiative to Overview the Blocs’ Opinions, POVs

By Al-Ahed News

hHad of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc, MP Muhammad Raad, received the Lebanese Parliament’s deputy speaker, MP Elias Bou Saab, at the bloc's headquarters in Haret Hreik.

In his statement, Raad confirmed that “this meeting was an opportunity to consult and seek opinions about what we are going through in Lebanon at this stage.”

For his part, Bou Saab stressed that "this meeting was necessary and important, and it had two goals, which are assessing the stage we are going through and working to find common exits between the parliamentary blocs," noting that "the title of the first meeting was communication and building bridges between the parties."

Bou Saab pointed out that MP Raad expressed his "full openness towards any effort being made with all parties to put things as they are and to solve the existing crisis."