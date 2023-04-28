Iran Foreign Ministry: End of “Catastrophe” for Palestinians Near

By Staff, Agencies

Iran says the liberation of Palestine and end of the catastrophic situation Palestinians are facing is near as the “Israeli” entity appears to be weaker than ever.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani made the remarks in tweets on Friday ahead of the anniversary of the creation of the “Israeli” entity, known among Palestinians as the day of Nakba, or catastrophe.

“Despite the 75-year oppression against the Palestinian nation, the apartheid regime more than ever faces divisions, internal decadence, and a crisis of identity, and the end of catastrophe and the day of liberation of Palestine is near.”

Kanaani said the entity is not a democratic government but an occupation army.

“Contrary to what the Zionists and their Western backers say, ‘Israel’ is not a democratic government formed in a nationless land, but it’s an occupation army that has dominated the land of another nation and shaped an ethnic and racial government.”

The spokesman also pointed to the West’s key role in the creation and survival of the “Israeli” entity, saying Western states should be ashamed of the catastrophic situation Palestinians are facing.

“The US and Europe must be ashamed of themselves for assisting the occupation of the land of a nation, playing a key role in the creation of a racial government, and turning a blind eye to the gravest anti-human crimes committed by this usurper regime and stood by the oppressor and against the oppressed.”

Nakba Day falls on May 15 each year, marking the period in which the “Israeli” entity forcibly expelled hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from their homes to make way for “Israeli” settlers 75 years ago.

Palestinians and their supporters across the globe hold rallies and other events on the Nakba Day.