Hezbollah SG Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Iranian FM Hossein Amir Abdollahian
Translated by Staff, Hezbollah Media Relations
Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah received the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and his accompanying delegation, in the presence of the Iranian ambassador.
The conferees tackled latest developments in the region, especially the Iranian-Saudi agreement and its consequences on the region, as well as the latest developments in Lebanon and occupied Palestine.
