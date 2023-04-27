Bibi’s FB Hacked, Several “Israeli” Websites under Cyber Attack

By Staff, Agencies

The latest in a series of cyber operations targeting the “Israeli” entity, a hacker group has carried out a cyber-attack against an “Israeli” institution, stealing the data of 500,000 users.

Hebrew-language media outlets reported that a group, known as “Sharp Boys”, has targeted the “Atid” institution on Wednesday, and put the stolen information on sale after publishing part of it, including a file containing 200,000 names, identification numbers and addresses of the students.

The hacker group further claimed that it had obtained the personal information of “Israelis”, including identification documents of people who served in the military and police forces of the occupying entity.

“Atid” is an “Israeli” institution that includes seven vocational training and four engineering colleges in the occupied Al-Quds. Since its inception in 1990, “Atid” has trained hundreds of thousands of individuals to be elected as officials of the occupying entity.

The latest development comes as a number of major “Israeli” websites have been hacked in the past 24 hours.

Earlier in the day, “Israeli” prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Facebook page was hacked.

According to “Israeli” media, the premier’s page was filled with Quran verses, notes in Persian, and a clip containing texts in Bengali.

A group of Sudanese hackers, calling itself “Anonymous Sudan”, claimed on its Telegram channel to have hacked the Zionist entity premier’s official website, though it may have been referring to the Facebook page.

The group also said it had targeted “Israeli” news outlets, government websites and political web pages, adding that it will continue its hacks throughout the day.

The websites of “Israeli” Ports Company and Haifa Port were among those hacked. “Israeli” media reported that the cyber-attack has disabled these websites, but apparently, no information was stolen from them.