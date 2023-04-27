Iran’s Top Cmdr.: Our Air Defense Force Absolute Power in Region

By Staff, Agencies

The commander of the Iranian Army’s Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Sabahi-Fard confirmed that his forces are the “absolute power” in the region, citing their self-reliance in producing military equipment and capability to export them.

Sabahi-Fard further hailed the “technological progress” in the country’s air defense, saying that, “The powerful Islamic Republic of Iran Air Defense Force is the absolute air defense power in the region, and this is an undeniable fact."

“The equipment that we currently use in the country’s air defense is 100% indigenous and is the most equipped and state-of the-art on the edge of global technology,” he told Iran’s Arabic-language Al-Alam News Network.

In parallel, Sabahi-Fard underlined that “We are standing on our own feet and do not have any need or dependence on other countries regarding air defense equipment in the fields of detection and identification, along with engaging systems and those of information and communications technology.”

The commander also noted that all of the country’s air defense equipment is “indigenous” as it is manufactured by Iranian youth.

“Previously, the air defense equipment was very limited and completely dependent on foreigners. Now, we have reached a level of technological progress and knowledge in the field of producing air defense equipment that enables us to export it,” he added.

A senior Iranian commander says Iran enjoys a strong deterrence thanks to the strategic goals of Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Sayyed Ali Khamenei and the expertise of Iranian youths.

The general further said that the most advanced equipment have been stationed in the air defense zone covering the country’s southeast, including the Gulf, the Sea of Oman and the islands.

Sanctions, he emphasized, have failed to hamper the achievements reached in the field of the equipment used by the Iranian Armed Forces.

Touching on the threats made by the “Israeli” entity against Iran, Sabahi-Fard warned that Iranian missiles are ready to hit the heart of the usurping entity or any country that has a greedy eye on Iran’s airspace.

“The ‘Israelis’ should not even think about invading and attacking the sacred sky of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Of course, they know that if they opt to do such an action, they will face a crushing response, which will make them regret it,” he said.

Also, in his interview, Sabahi-Fard said that Iran’s sky is “the safest” compared to those of regional states, noting that this fact is acknowledged by other countries as well.