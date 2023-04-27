No Script

Zelensky’s Top Adviser: US Blamed for Ukraine Conflict

By Staff, Agencies

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s top adviser, Mikhail Podoliak, praised a ‘Ukrainian victory’ resolution proposed by US lawmakers on Wednesday. Washington, he said, seeks to make amends for a 'historical mistake' by admitting Kiev into NATO and endorsing its war aims.

“The House of Representatives’ resolution is unequivocal: The United States, unfortunately, along with other Western countries, encouraged Ukraine to give up nuclear and other weapons to ensure security and stability in the region under safeguards. This was a wrong policy that was misinterpreted by the aggressor and led to a major war in Europe,” Podoliak tweeted.

Kiev has insisted for years that the US was obligated to protect it from Moscow because Ukraine agreed to return atomic weapons to Moscow under in the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, in exchange for guarantees of territorial integrity. Former US President Bill Clinton offered an “apology” for that in an interview with the Irish broadcaster RTE earlier this month.

Moscow has maintained that the arsenal wasn’t Ukraine’s to begin with, but belonged to the Soviet Union, of which Russia was recognized as the sole heir. Russia has also pointed to Zelensky’s statements about re-acquiring nuclear weapons, made in January 2022, as justification for its current military operation.

He further added: “Only the return of the occupied territories back to Ukraine, bringing war criminals to justice, and the country's full membership in NATO would help bring security back to Europe.”

