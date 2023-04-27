Iran Urges Expansion of Economic, Commercial Ties with Kazakhstan

By Staff, Agencies

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi appreciates the current level of progress that has been achieved in the bilateral ties with Kazakhstan but urges further expansion of the relations, especially in the economic and commercial areas.

Raisi made the remarks during a meeting with Kazakhstan's visiting Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov in the capital Tehran on Wednesday.

Identifying Kazakhstan as one of the influential countries in the Eurasia region, the chief executive acknowledged that there had been "remarkable" growth in the field of bilateral trade over the past year.

"However, this level of relations is not proportional to the capacities of the two countries, and efforts must be doubled towards its [further] enhancement," Raisi noted.

The Iranian official also laid emphasis on the need for "investment in transit infrastructures from Central Asia to the Persian Gulf," "development of transportation towards facilitation of the bilateral trade cooperation," "increased cooperation in the field of agriculture," and "application of innovative mechanisms in the monetary and banking areas."

Raeisi, meanwhile, urged the attachment of further attention to the development of Iran and Kazakhstan's "cultural and civilizational" relations, considering the establishment of a joint cultural committee to be necessary for the realization of the purpose.

The Kazakh official, for his part, expressed his country's interest in the development and deepening of its ties with the Islamic Republic, acknowledging likewise that the current level of the ties did not properly befit the capacities at hand.

"The volume of the countries' relations is not proportional to the existing capacities," he said, announcing that a "roadmap" had, therefore, been devised for the expansion of future bilateral cooperation.

Smailov also expressed hope that speeding up of implementation of existing agreements between Tehran and Astana would result in increased cooperation between the countries and, in turn, bring along "palpable" achievements for the two nations.