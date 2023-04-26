Assembly of Experts Member Sheikh Abbas Ali Soleimani Assassinated in Northern Iran

Translated by Staff

The former representative of the Wali al-Faqih [the guardianship of the Islamic jurist] in Sistan and Baluchistan and current member of Iran’s Assembly of Experts, Sheikh Abbas Ali Soleimani, was martyred today, Wednesday, after he was assassinated in the city of Babolsar in northern Iran.

Sheikh Soleimani was shot dead when he was in a branch of the National Bank in the city of Babolsar, Mehr news agency reported.

Eyewitnesses reported that while Sheikh Soleimani was sitting in the bank, an attacker pulled the guard's gun and opened fire on him. Unfortunately, Sheikh Soleimani was killed and three others were wounded.

The political, security and social representative of Mazandaran Province, Ruhollah Salaji, confirmed the assassination of Sheikh Soleimani, indicating that the assailant had been arrested.