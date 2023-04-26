Amir Abdollahian from Oman: Foreign Military Presence Costly, Disruptive for Our Region

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian considered that the foreign military presence in the region is counterproductive for regional security.

Amir Abdollahian made the remarks during a meeting with his Omani counterpart Sayyed Badr Albusaidi in Muscat on Tuesday.

The Iranian top diplomat has traveled to the Omani capital at the head of a ranking political delegation at the invitation of the Omani official.

Amir Abdollahian confirmed that “inclusive and indispensable security is an important necessity for the region.” In the same context, he considered the foreign military presence to be costly and disruptive for regional security.

He further condemned the acts of aggression that had been committed by the “Israeli” entity against the Palestinian people, especially the oppressed Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and Palestinian worshipers at the Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Iranian foreign minister considered Muscat's position of support for the Palestinian nation to be worthy of appreciation.

Turning to the issue of the bilateral ties, Amir Abdollahian also appreciated Muscat's policy of providing support for strengthening and reinforcement of relations with Tehran, saying upcoming visits by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to the Omani capital and the Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to Tehran would serve as a turning point in the bilateral relations.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian official appreciated Muscat and Baghdad's plans for hosting talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia, which agreed to mend their ties under China's auspices last month.

He stressed the importance of regional cooperation, and expressed delight over the favorable and hopeful course that the intra-regional relations had assumed thanks to the Iranian administration's policy of good-neighborliness.

Amir Abdollahian finally expressed appreciation concerning the “very important step” that had been taken towards realization of peace in Yemen, especially simultaneous travel to the Yemeni capital of Sanaa by respective Omani and Saudi delegations, expressing hope that the negotiations that had taken place would pave the way for peace.