No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Eid Fitr 2023

 

  1. Home

Turkish Defense, Intel Chiefs in Moscow to Attend Quadrilateral Meeting on Syria

Turkish Defense, Intel Chiefs in Moscow to Attend Quadrilateral Meeting on Syria
folder_openEurope... access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and National Intelligence Organization [MIT] Hakan Fidan will attend a quadrilateral meeting on Syria in Russia's capital Moscow on Tuesday.

Other participants of the meeting will be Russian, Iranian and Syrian defense ministers and intelligence chiefs.

Last December, defense ministers and intelligence chiefs of Turkey, Russia, and Syria met in Moscow and agreed to continue tripartite meetings to ensure stability in Syria and the wider region.

Iran was also included in the talks, with Turkey previously saying that Ankara would be "pleased if Iran is involved in this process."

Earlier this month, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu signaled that a meeting between the foreign ministers of Turkey, Russia, Iran, and Syria is likely to be held in early May in Moscow.

Although no date or location has yet been announced, the foreign ministers' meeting would continue restarting high-level talks between Turkey and its neighbor Syria since the aggression on Syria began in 2011.

Iran Syria Russia turkey

Comments

  1. Related News
Turkish Defense, Intel Chiefs in Moscow to Attend Quadrilateral Meeting on Syria

Turkish Defense, Intel Chiefs in Moscow to Attend Quadrilateral Meeting on Syria

one hour ago
Official: Russia to Boost Gas Supply to China

Official: Russia to Boost Gas Supply to China

3 hours ago
Media: Multiple Drones Found Near Moscow

Media: Multiple Drones Found Near Moscow

3 hours ago
Russia: Risks of Direct Nuke Confrontation with US Keep Growing

Russia: Risks of Direct Nuke Confrontation with US Keep Growing

6 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 25-04-2023 Hour: 02:31 Beirut Timing

whatshot