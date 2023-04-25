Top Cmdr.: IRG at Pinnacle of Its Power; US, “Israel” Can’t Withstand Its Capabilities

By Staff, Agencies

The second-in-command of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] says the elite force has managed to become so powerful that neither the Americans nor the Zionists can hold out against it.

Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi said on Tuesday that the IRG is a unique organization that improved its capabilities in all material and spiritual domains.

“In other words, when material and spiritual capabilities are put together, it creates a power that no evil power, such as that of the Americans and the Zionists, can withstand it,” Fadavi added.

He argued that guarding the Islamic Revolution cannot be done only militarily, and therefore, the IRG, as one of its main duties, serves the Iranian people to protect the revolution.

Iran celebrated the anniversary of the IRG’s establishment on Saturday.

In a tweet on the occasion, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said the IRG serves as a “powerful arm” that guards the Islamic Republic and its national interests while infuriating the sworn enemies.

“The IRG is a powerful arm that guards the Islamic Revolution and the Islamic Republic of Iran, supports the nation, and protects the country’s national security,” Kanaani tweeted on Saturday.

The IRG, also known as the “Sepah”, was established on April 22, 1979 by the founder of the Islamic Republic His Eminence Imam Khomeini as a paramilitary organization charged with protecting the newborn Islamic Republic. The force closely cooperates with the Iranian Army in the face of foreign threats as manifested during the 8-year war imposed by former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein on Iran in the 1980s.

The IRG has also made great sacrifices in the fight against terrorist groups operating in the region. It has also helped the Iranian people during tough times such as natural calamities.

In 2019, the US State Department designated the Guards as a “terrorist” organization – an unprecedented action against the military of a sovereign state.