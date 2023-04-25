Iran Cautions against Harmful Humanitarian Effects of UCMs

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s ambassador to the UN denounced the unilateral coercive measures [UCMs] as a concerning example of harmful acts that run counter to the UN Charter, saying such illegal measures have far-reaching humanitarian consequences.

In an address to an open debate of the United Nations Security Council on “maintenance of international peace and security: Effective multilateralism through the Defense of the Principles of the UN Charter”, held in New York on April 24, Saeed Iravani, Iran's permanent ambassador to the United Nations, said the UCMs undermine diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving disputes and promoting cooperation.

What follows is the full text of his speech: