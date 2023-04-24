OIC, Arab League Decry “Israeli” Assaults on Muslim, Christian Sanctities in Al-Quds

By Staff, Agencies

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation [OIC] and the Arab League have strongly condemned the “Israeli” entity’s escalations and repeated assaults on sacred Muslim and Christian sites in the occupied Old City of al-Quds [Jerusalem], particularly the recent incursion into a prayer area at the al-Aqsa Mosque.

The general secretariat of 57-member OIC, in a statement on Sunday, deplored such attacks as a flagrant violation of international law, Geneva Conventions, and international resolutions, saying the attacks amount to incitement and a serious provocation to the feelings of some two billion Muslims worldwide.

The organization held “Israeli” authorities fully responsible for the dire repercussions of daily assaults on sacred places in al-Quds [Jerusalem], calling on the international community to assume its responsibilities and put an end to repeated “Israeli” violations, which would fuel religious conflict and extremism and lead to instability throughout the region.

Assistant Secretary-General for Palestine and the Occupied Arab Territories in the Arab League, Saeed Abu Ali, also censured “Israeli” assaults on Muslim and Christian sanctities as an act of deliberate desecration and vandalism, warning against the adverse consequences of such measures.

Abu Ali noted that “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] troops resumed their assaults on al-Aqsa Mosque on the second day of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, by breaking into the Bab al-Rahma prayer area.

He said that the sacrilegious move and deliberate act of sabotage resulted in serious damage to the electrical wiring, doors and stuff inside the quarter, which is an integral part of al-Aqsa Mosque.

According to Palestinian news outlets, IOF troops stormed the Bab al-Rahma prayer area on Saturday and inflicted great damage inside, as Muslim worshipers were celebrating the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

The “Israeli” troops also assaulted Palestinian youths, who were on their way to perform the Eid prayers, beating them with sticks near the Lions’ Gate in occupied al-Quds [Jerusalem].

Palestinian resistance groups Hamas and the Islamic Jihad have condemned the “Israeli” acts of violence and vowed to defend their sanctities in the face of the regime’s assaults.

During the holy month of Ramadan, “Israeli” authorities imposed strict restrictions on the entry and exit of Palestinians to and from the gates of al-Aqsa Mosque. Amid heightened tensions with Palestinian worshipers, “Israeli” settlers also pressed ahead with their frequent incursions and provocative rituals at the holy site.