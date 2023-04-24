Defense Ministry: Iran’s Defense Equipment Entering Global Market As List of Int’l Customers Grows Longer

By Staff, Agencies

The head of the Iran Aviation Industries Organization [IAIO] has highlighted the country’s self-reliance in manufacturing military equipment, including drones, saying many countries want to purchase the Iranian defense products.

Speaking at AJA University of Command and Staff on Monday, Brigadier General Afshin Khajeh Fard hailed the achievements made in the field of producing unmanned aerial vehicles [UAVs] and manned drones with fixed and moving wings.

“At first, we tried to purchase [military] equipment, but we did not succeed due to Western sanctions. Today, however, we have reached a [level of] capability to receive numerous requests from different countries for purchase [of our defense equipment] and cooperation,” he said.

“Unfortunately, the trust in domestic products is still low in our society, but the numerous requests for the purchase of equipment, as well as unmanned and manned drones, indicate the high status of this capability. Therefore, we should increase the domestic power and upgrade our beliefs.”

The general also noted that the IAIO has managed to keep the country’s helicopter, commercial and fighter fleets ready for use despite wholesale sanctions targeting the defense sector.

“Many countries meet their [military] needs by purchasing the most advanced equipment and fighter jets, but we face extensive restrictions in procuring the equipment due to sanctions and pressure,” he added.

“As a result, we moved towards overhauling, maintaining and reconstructing our equipment that was damaged during the [1980s Iraqi imposed] war. After the reconstruction of all damaged choppers, we focused on producing indigenous helicopters and fighter jets.”

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made substantial headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Sayyed Ali Khamenei has repeatedly called for efforts to maintain and boost Iran’s defense capabilities, hitting back at the enemies for disputing the country’s missile program.