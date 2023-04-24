- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Four Palestinians Detained in the West Bank
folder_openPalestine access_time 13 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
By Staff, Agencies
The “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] troops detained Monday four Palestinians in Jenin city in the West Bank.
The IOF troops stormed Ya’bad town and Kafr Quod village in the city, they raided the houses and kidnapped four Palestinians, Wafa News Agency stated.
On Sunday, eight Palestinians were detained in several areas of the occupied West Bank.
Comments
- Related News