Four Palestinians Detained in the West Bank

Four Palestinians Detained in the West Bank
13 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] troops detained Monday four Palestinians in Jenin city in the West Bank.

The IOF troops stormed Ya’bad town and Kafr Quod village in the city, they raided the houses and kidnapped four Palestinians, Wafa News Agency stated.

On Sunday, eight Palestinians were detained in several areas of the occupied West Bank.

