Moscow Hosts Turkey, Syria, Russia and Iran Meeting on Tuesday
13 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies
The defense ministers and intelligence chiefs of Turkey, Syria, Russia and Iran will meet on Tuesday in Moscow, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Monday as Ankara and Damascus take gradual steps for enhanced engagement, according Daily Sabah.
“Our aim is to resolve the problems here through negotiations and to ensure that peace and tranquility prevail in the region as soon as possible,” Akar said.
Akar underlined that Ankara expected “positive developments” following tomorrow’s meeting.
