Sayyed Safieddine: US Hegemony Retrenching, Occupation Forces Will Eventually Leave Middle East

By Staff, Agencies

The head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council has said that the US hegemony is witnessing a serious retreat worldwide, in particular in the Middle East region.

Speaking in the southern province of Bint Jbeil, His Eminence Sayyed Hashem Safieddine stressed that the people and countries of the Middle East need to break free of their dependence on the United States in order to be able to resolve regional issues.

“You are very wrong when it comes to analyzing the current events and status quo [of the region], the US will leave the region sooner or later,” Sayyed Safieddine said, addressing those who link their fate to US policies.

“We have come to know the US very well throughout four decades of confronting US hegemony and projects in the West and the Middle East region as well,” he said, pointing out that it is logical to think US presence in the region is coming to an end.

In terms of Lebanon and its internal politics, the Hezbollah official reiterated that the only way for the Middle Eastern country to be able to resolve its issues is to distance itself from Washington and its policies.

On another note, the senior Hezbollah official said that the resistance has succeeded in sowing fear in the heart of the “Israeli” entity through new equations and developments that took place in the past few weeks.

Sayyed Safieddine said the US does not want the people of the region to rule themselves and their region but blindly follow American diktats; something that the resistance will not allow to happen.

The “Israeli” entity is America’s number one ally in the region, and the two-share intelligence on terrorism, nuclear proliferation, and Middle Eastern politics.

“The resistance today has become influential in Lebanon and the region, no one pull us back 100 years backward. Today is the era of resistance,” His Eminence concluded.