Iranian FM: Iran Will Continue Spiritual, Political Support for Palestinian People, Resistance Groups

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has reaffirmed its commitment to the cause of Palestine, saying it will continue to support the Palestinian resistance against the Zionist regime’s acts of aggression.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian made the remark in an early Monday phone call with Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of the Gaza Strip-based Hamas resistance movement.

Referring to the remarks made by Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei in a meeting with the ambassadors of the Islamic countries on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, Iran's top diplomat stressed that the Islamic Republic will continue its spiritual and political support for Palestinian people and resistance groups.

During the Saturday meeting with Muslim diplomats in Tehran, Imam Khamenei said the focus of the Muslim world should be on strengthening Palestinian combatants at a time when the “Israeli” entity is rapidly approaching its end.

“Today, we are witnessing the gradual decline of the usurping Zionist regime; its speed is even increasing day by day,” the Leader said, adding, “The strategy of the Islamic world should be focused on strengthening the combatant elements inside Palestine.”

Imam Khamenei noted, “The more this resistance increases, the weaker the Zionist regime will be, [and] the more apparent its atrocities will become. The truly miserable situation that the Zionist regime is facing today is the result of the Palestinian youth's resistance.”

The head of Hamas’ political bureau, for his part, reaffirmed the serious resolve of Palestinian people and resistance groups to continue resistance against the Zionist regime’s acts of aggression.

Haniyeh also hailed a recent agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia to resume diplomatic relations, saying the agreement will benefit both countries and the entire region.

He added that the Zionist regime is quite angry about the agreement.

On March 10, after several days of intensive negotiations hosted by China, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to resume their diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies and diplomatic missions after seven years of estrangement.

In a joint statement after signing the agreement, Tehran and Riyadh highlighted the need to respect each others’ national sovereignty and refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of one another.

They also agreed to implement a security cooperation agreement signed in April 2001 and another accord reached in May 1998 to boost economic, commercial, investment, technical, scientific, cultural, sports, and youth affairs cooperation.