Imam Khamenei Urges Supporting Palestinian Resistance: Decline of “Israel” Accelerating

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution his Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei stressed that the focus of the Muslim world should be on strengthening Palestinian combatants at a time when the “Israeli” entity is fast approaching its end.

Imam Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with the ambassadors of the Islamic countries in the capital Tehran on Saturday on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

“Today, we are witnessing the gradual decline of the usurping Zionist regime; its speed is even increasing day by day,” the Leader said. “The strategy of the Islamic world should be focused on strengthening the combatant elements inside Palestine.”

Pointing to the increasing waves of support for the Palestinian people around the world, the Leader said, “How can a European whose government is attached to and dependent on the Zionist regime chant slogans in the street in favor of the Palestinian people and against the Zionist regime? It is so important. Why is it like this? The internal resistance of the Palestinian people is the main reason for such achievements.”

Imam Khamenei underlined that, “The more this resistance increases, the weaker the Zionist entity will be, the more apparent its atrocities will become. The truly miserable situation that the Zionist entity is facing today is the result of the Palestinian youth's resistance.”

Elsewhere in his address to the meeting, the Leader confirmed that the entire factors during the holy fasting month of Ramadan help to bring the hearts of people closer to one another, either within a country or in the whole Islamic nation.

“The authorities of Islamic countries should use this opportunity to create unity and togetherness among the members of the Islamic Ummah. Today, our problem is division, even though the Qur'an forbids division,” Imam Khamenei underlined.

He further underscored that “If the Islamic nation, which is close to two billion today and is spread in the most significant and sensitive geographical areas of the world, were united, the Islamic countries would achieve much more blessings.”