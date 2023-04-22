Imam Khamenei Urges Iranians to Preserve Unity

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei called upon all walks of the Iranian society to maintain and preserve unity.

Leading Eid Al- Fitr prayers at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla in Tehran, Imam Khamenei urged state officials to closely work hand in hand to resolve existing problems and shortcomings.

His Eminence further termed full cooperation among the heads of Iran’s three branches of power as an important and fundamental strategy, emphasizing that authorities must never get in each other’s way but would rather facilitate implementation of their plans.

Muslims in Iran and many other countries are celebrating Eid al-Fitr at the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, after the new moon of the lunar month of Shawwal was sighted the previous night.

He went on to describe this year’s holy month of Ramadan as more passionate and vivacious than ever, especially as a large number of Iranian youths kept vigil across the country to mark Laylat al-Qadr or the Nights of Destiny, when the Holy Quran was revealed to Prophet Mohammad [PBUH].

“One of the characteristics of Ramadan is strengthening the willpower. Among the great and important features of fasting is reinforcement of human will. Willpower is a trait that the God has incorporated in human beings in order to move ahead and progress. State officials should take up the available opportunity. It is through strengthening of the willpower that the country's major problems can be resolved,” Imam Khamenei pointed out.

“The three branches of power should work to enhance empathy and synergy within each other. If they cooperate with one another, things would then not get entangled. The branches should not hamper each other, and would rather pave the way for each other,” Ayatollah Khamenei pointed out.

The Leader also urged Iranian officials not to get distracted by trivial matters, and focus mainly on how to overcome critical issues.

He called on the Iranian nation to preserve national unity, saying, “Enemy does not want such a unity to exist. Nowadays, the enemy’s strategy is anchored in deception, falsehood, lure, distortion of facts as well as humiliation of nations. The enemy is trying to make nations pessimistic about each other, and mask their capabilities.”