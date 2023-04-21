Imam Khamenei Pardons, Commutes Sentences of 1,760 Inmates

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has pardoned or commuted the sentences of over 1,700 prisoners, as Iranians, along with other Muslims around the globe, celebrates Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

Imam Khamenei agreed to pardon or reduce the sentences of 1,760 prisoners, including those found guilty in courts of common pleas and Islamic Revolution tribunals, the Judicial Organization of the Armed Forces and the State Discretionary Punishment Organization.

The Leader’s decision came in response to a letter from Iran's Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei regarding prisoners found eligible for receiving the clemency by the relevant judicial authority.

Article 110 of Iran’s Constitution grants the Leader the right to pardon or reduce the sentences of inmates upon a recommendation from the head of the Judiciary.

The clemency, however, does not apply to all types of prisoners, including those who have been sentenced for their role in armed struggle against the country, armed or organized drug trafficking, rape, armed robbery, arms smuggling, abduction, bribery and embezzlement.